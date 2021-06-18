Anushka Sen Shares Candid Pics From Sets Of 'KKK11' Amid Reports Of Being COVID Positive

Actor Anushka Sen, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, was tested COVID positive, stated reports. However, no official statement has been made so far. On June 17, Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of candid pictures from an exotic view of Cape Town CBD in the Western Cape. Sharing her candid pictures, amid the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Sen wrote, "I just wanna be part of your symphony" as a part of her Instagram caption.

Anushka Sen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's set

As seen in Anushka Sen's Instagram post, she shared three candid images, donning a watermelon pink sweatshirt. She paired the graphic print sweatshirt with white shorts. Anushka Sen also sported a pair of grey sneakers. Here, the star posed sitting on a cliff and one can spot an ocean view of Cape Town CBD in the backdrop. As seen in Anushka Sen's Instagram photos, the actor seemed to be enjoying herself.

Netizens' reactions

Anushka Sen's Instagram followers were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "I heard you are covid +". Another follower added, "You freakin' beauty". A fan commented, "R u covid positive". Another fan asked, "are you quarantined?". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Is Anushka Sen COVID positive?

As mentioned in reports by India.com, actor Anushka Sen recently tested positive for COVID 19 and has been put in quarantine for a while. However, she has not been showing any symptoms but all precautions have been taken to curb the situation. To maintain safety on the sets, other contestants including Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Shweta Tiwari, and the crew also underwent coronavirus tests and they all have tested negative. Anushka Sen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently not shooting for a couple of episodes but the rest of the cast and crew is working as scheduled.

