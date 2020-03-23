Anushka Sharma's Closed Neck Outfits To Level Up Your Style Game

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma often makes heads turn with her impeccable style statements. She keeps her outfits fashionable and comfy.Therefore, we have compiled some of Anushka Sharma's photos in closed-neck outfits that you must check.

Anushka Sharma’s photos in closed-neck outfits

1. Little white dress

Anushka Sharma slew her look in this dazzling white dress. She has sported vivid bracelets with the outfit. To complete the look, the actor has opted for poker straight hair.

2. An off-white dress

Sharma rocked her look in an off-white maxi dress. Featuring a closed neckline and thigh-high slit, its balloon sleeves are stunning. To round off look, Anushka Sharma opted for hoop earrings and opted for a poker straight hair look.

3. A formal duotone ensemble

Featuring an abstract pattern, Anushka Sharma’s semi-formal outfit is a show-stopper. Her collared blazer has pointy shoulders and is paired with loose pants. To complete the look, she has worn black heels with this outfit.

4. Tee and shorts

Anushka Sharma gives summer vibes in this casual and cool outfit. Sharma has paired a white tee with blue denim shorts. To complete her look, she has sported a belt, worn white shoes, earrings, and sunglasses with her attire.

