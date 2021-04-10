'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' April 9 Written Update: Veer Tries To Free Rani From Kidnappers

The recent Apna Time Bhi Aayega episode on April 9, 2021, started with the kidnapper agreeing to Veer coming and injecting Rani. As Veer was about to leave, he sees Digvijay standing there who asks him where Rani was? At this point, he scolds Veer and the family for not informing them about Rani’s kidnapping. Scroll down to have a look at the Apna Time Bhi Aayega April 9 written update.

Apna Time Bhi Aayega April 9 Written Update

Further on, Digvijay is seen telling Ramadheer that he wouldn’t let anything happen to Rani and will get in touch with the police commissioner. Listening to this, Veer tells Digvijay not to call anyone as he has laid a trap for the kidnapper and promises to get back Rani. Birju and Vikram tell Veer that they will be joining him if he is going to the kidnappers, who refuses and says that the kidnapper has called him alone.

Followed by this, Vikram tells Digvijay that it is nice to see him caring for the family and leaves for the location where the kidnapper had asked him to come. Two men come to the spot, cover Veer’s face and take him with them. Meanwhile, Nandini calls Jay and informs him that Veer was coming and that no harm should be done to him. Jay tells her that he won’t do anything to Veer and is only doing all this to get Rajeshwari back. He also requests Nandini to arrange Rs 5 lakh.

Veer then arrives at the location where Rani is kept and tells her that since he is here, she doesn’t need to worry. Meanwhile, one of the goons who brought Veer to the location asks him to do his work and leave the place quickly, they then give him the medical box. Following this, Veer is seen telling Rani that he has brought an injection for her after which she will not feel weak.

Jay was watching all of this through the CCTV camera and when he sees that Veer has started beating the goons and was about to free Rani, he arrives and hits him on his head, leading to Veer falling and getting unconscious. In the next scene, Veer is seen gaining consciousness and sees that the kidnapper was about to shoot Rani. Seeing this, Veer asks the kidnapper to not shoot Rani and that he will do anything for him, but yet the kidnapper shoots.

And as soon as the kidnapper shoots, Veer’s nightmare ends and he wakes up in reality. He panics and calls out for Rani when Vikram and Birju calm him down and he asks them how he landed at home. Birju then informs him that they got an unknown call, from someone who informed him of Veer’s location and asked them to pick him up. When they reached the location, Veer was lying there in an unconscious state. Nandini makes her mind to not forgive Jay for hurting Veer.

