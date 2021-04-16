Apna Time Bhi Aayega's Megha Ray Shares Thoughts On Shooting In A "bio Bubble" For Show

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the CM announced new restrictions for the citizens. Along with a few public places being shut and people moving to work from home again, shootings for TV shows and films have also been stalled. Production houses have thus come up with a plan to shoot outdoors and keep fans entertained amid the lockdown and ongoing Pandemic. Megha Ray, who plays the character of Rani on the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega opened up about moving shooting locations for her show.

Apna Time Bhi Aayega's shooting moved to Goa

Talking about her show's shoot moving to Goa, Apna Time Bhi Aayega's Megha Ray said, “I believe the Maharashtra Government’s decision to stop all shoots in the state is a necessary inconvenience that we, as entertainment industry insiders, have to respect in the best interests of a much larger cause. But, I believe there is hope for all of us as many production houses have been looking for alternatives to continue the shoot in some way and minimize the impact on the show as well as the teams associated with it. That’s what the makers of my show, Apna Time Bhi Aayega have opted for, we are going to be shooting in Goa and I am looking forward to this new experience of shooting in a Bio-Bubble. I plan to be way more cautious than before since I have closely witnessed what COVID 19 feels like recently and while I know that it is definitely going to be a challenge, this also seems like the safest alternative to keep the show-up and running.”

Apna Time Bhi Aayega's cast also includes actors Fahman Khan, Tannaz Irani, Pratish Vora and Sehrish Ali amongst others. The show follows the story of a young and intelligent girl Rani, who’s born to a middle-class family. She dreams big and aspires to become successful in order to gain respect for herself and her father. However, some consequences force her to take up the job of her father as a servant of a rich businessman’s family.

