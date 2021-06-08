Apurva Agnihotri Exits 'Anupamaa', Co-stars Pen Farewell Messages For Him

Actor Apurva Agnihotri, who had recently made his appearance in the Star Plus drama series, Anupamaa, is now bidding farewell to the show, as his role has come to an end. Apurva Agnihotri announced this news with an elaborate post on his Instagram. A lot of other members of the Anupamaa's cast, also bid adieu to the actor, via Instagram posts.

Apurva Agnihotri, who was recently seen playing the role of Dr Advait in Anupamaa, is departing from the show, as his role has come to an end. To announce his departure and express his gratitude towards the show, Apurva Agnihotri posted a picture with the Anupamaa producer, Ranjan Shahi, and in the caption, wrote: “And yet another beautiful journey comes to an end.. End yes but a journey filled with so much love, laughter, happiness, madness, and the credit for all of the above goes to our Maverick Rajan and his beyond incredible team and outstanding actors❤️❤️❤️ Because our industry and workplace sometimes due to the pressures, forces one to change one’s own DNA to survive, but this man has managed to break all of those myths, those norms and proved that a happy existence doesn’t call for anger and chaos and the living proof of this is DKP.. The happy faces on his set are a reflection of only and only Rajan himself.. Your goodness, kindness, generosity is seen all around whether you are present or not, and I wish to thank you from the bottom of my heart for Advait.. Like we always tell each other, we are way beyond this, yet wholehearted love and gratitude 🙏🙏 Here’s to creating magic together❤️❤️”

Anupamaa's cast bids farewell to Apurva Agnihotri

Anupamaa's latest episodes, of June 7 and June 8, saw Anupamaa getting treated for cancer, which Dr Advait had detected. Since the treatment was deemed successful, Dr Advait will no longer be a part of the show’s storyline. After Apurva Agnihotri’s last episode in Anupamaa, other cast members of the show also posted farewell messages for him.

Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Anupamaa’s younger son, Samar, posted a picture with Apurva Agnihotri, with the caption: “So Blessed To Have Shared Screen With Such Beautiful Soul! 3 Years Apart I Again Got A Chance To Work With You And Nothing Has Changed Since Then. It Was Difficult To Bid Goodbye Again! You Have Taught So Much Appu Sir And So Much More Is Yet To Be Learnt From You. I Wish To Work With You Soon Again. Love You Sooo Much ❤️”

Ashish Mehrotra, who plays the role of Anupamaa’s elder son, Paritosh, also posted a farewell message for Apurva Agnihotri, with a picture, whose caption reads: “Didn't get enough of you to know you enough... But it was enough to share those positive conversation's, laughs and ROMANTIC BROTHER POSE...😜✨✌️💫”

Alpana Bucha, who plays the role of Leela, the matriarch of the Shah family, posted a picture with Apurva Agnihotri and some other women of the cast, and wrote in the caption: “Thank you Apurva Agnihotri to be the part of Anupamaa team.”

IMAGE: Apurva Agnihotri Instagram

