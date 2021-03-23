Apurva Nemlekar Aka Shevanta Shares First Look From Ratris Khel Chale 3 On Fans' Demand

Television actor Apurva Nemlekar is known for her roles in Tuza Maza Jamtay and Ratris Khel Chale 2. Ratris Khel Chale 3 recently premiered on Zee Marathi on March 22. The actor shared a picture of her role as Shevanta. She mentioned that her character is coming soon. Take a look at Apurva Nemlekar's look in Ratris Khel Chale 3.

Apurva as Shevanta in Ratris Khel Chale 3

Apurva Nemlekar took to her Instagram handle to share a look of her character Shevanta in the show Ratris Khel Chale 3. In the picture, Apurva is seen wearing a red saree and has left her hair open as she will be seen playing a ghost on the show. She wore gold jewellery and red bangles. She stood outside the house of the Naik family. She wrote that she shared the image on fans' demand. She also wrote that they will be meeting soon on the show.

Reactions to Apurva's look from Ratris Khel Chale 3

Fans wrote they were extremely excited to see her in the show. They also wrote in Marathi that her character as Shevanta can never be forgotten. They mentioned that they are glad to see her again on the show. A fan also quoted a movie dialogue, writing in his comment, "Abhi Maja Aayega na Bhidu" and meant that the show is about to get better. Fans also mentioned that she looked gorgeous in the picture.

A sneak peek into Apurva's Instagram

Apurva will be seen playing a lead amongst the Ratris Khel Chale 3 cast. She shared a picture of herself posing in front of the 'Naik wada'. She wore a yellow saree, wore gold jewellery and completed her look with a Maharashtrian nose ring. She also wore a gajra in her hair which is tied in a bun. Take a look at her picture here.

More about Ratris Khel Chale 3

Ratris Khel Chale 3 cast features Pooja Gore, Dilip Bapat, Shakuntala Nare, Mangal Rane, Madhav Abhyankar, Suhas Sirsat and Apurva Nemlekar. Ratris Khel Chale 3 plot will revolve around the life of the Naik family after the deaths of Anna Naik and Shevanta. Take a look at the promo here.

