AR Rahman Set To Appear On The Sets Of 'Indian Idol 12'; Contestants Excited To Meet Him

Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol 12 has finally chosen its top 9 contestants. The competition has gotten tougher and to lighten up the mood of the contestants, singer and composer AR Rahman will be invited to the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12. As the episode was recently shot, take a look at what will happen in the upcoming episode.

AR Rahman to grace the sets of Indian Idol 12

Oscar-winning singer and composer AR Rahman will soon be appearing on Indian Idol 12. The contestants are extremely excited about the episode as they will get to meet the iconic musician. They will also be seen giving their best to impress him with their singing abilities. AR Rahman will also be seen giving anecdotes from his music career.

More about Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 is judged by singers Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. The show is hosted by singer Aditya Narayan who is currently in quarantine as he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, actor Jay Bhanushali replaced him for a few episodes. The show is currently contesting the top 9 participants which include Shanmukha Priya, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Anjali Gaikwad, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Md. Danish, Nihal Tauro and Ashish Kulkarni.

AR Rahman's songs and career

AR Rahman's music has been widely appreciated by the audience and critics ever since he was approached by Mani Ratnam in 1992 to compose songs for his film Roja. Initially, he made jingles for watch brands. AR Rahman's songs for films like Bombay, Dil Se.., Taal, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi 6 and many more garnered him an immense fan following. It was Slumdog Millionaire for which he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Jai Ho. Some of his recent works include songs for Dil Bechara, 99 Songs and Cobra. He is currently working on projects like Heropanti 2, Mimi, Atrangi Re and some Tamil films.

