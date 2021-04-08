AR Rahman Sings 'Ishq Bina' On 'Indian Idol 12', Neha Kakkar Cannot Stop Cheering; Watch

AR Rahman will be seen as a special guest on Sony TV’s reality show Indian Idol 12 in the upcoming episode. In the clip shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Rahman is seen singing his popular song Ishq Bina on the show. As he begins to sing, Neha Kakkar seems to be blown away by his voice and cannot stop cheering. Take a look at the video below.

Neha Kakkar cheers for AR Rahman

In the video, as AR Rahman starts singing, contestants cannot keep calm and cheer for the composer. The contestant on the stage looks emotional as Rahman sings. One of the Indian Idol judges, Neha Kakkar raises her hand and screams while cheering for the music composer. On the other hand, the other judge, Himesh Reshammiya appreciates the music composer by showing a thumbs up. Fans commented on the post in large numbers and can’t wait to watch the episode.

About AR Rahman's song Ishq Bina

Ishq Bina is a soulful melody from the Bollywood film Taal that released in 1999. The music of the song is composed by AR Rahman while the lyrics were penned by the late Anand Bakshi. The song is sung by Anuradha Sriram, Sujatha, Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman.

About AR Rahman's upcoming film

AR Rahman’s upcoming film 99 Songs is scheduled to release on April 16, 2021. The movie is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and marks the debut of AR Rahman as a producer and a co-writer. Rahman has also composed the original score and songs for the film. The movie stars Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles. Supporting roles will be played by Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala.

The story of the film follows a struggling singer, who wants to be a successful musician. The trailer of the film was released on March 23, 2021. The 2-minute long trailer showcases the dreams and struggles of a boy who believes that he can change the world with one song. 99 Songs will release in Hindi and has been dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.

(Promo Image Source: AR Rahman, Neha Kakkar Instagram)

