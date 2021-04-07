AR Rahman To Mesmerise Fans In Weekend Special Episodes Of Reality Show

Indian Idol is all set to have one of the most amazing nights on their upcoming Maha Musical Weekend. The coming weekend’s episodes will be a treat to watch as AR Rahman will make an appearance on the show. Read along to know more about the upcoming episodes.

AR Rahman to appear on weekend special episodes

The music reality show has been graced by some of the greatest actor and musicians of all times, and now the show will welcome AR Rahman on the sets, for the Maha Musical Weekend on April 10 and April 11. Oscar-winner Rahman will be joining the show as a chief guest. The contestants, judges as well as host Rithvik Dhanjani are elated to have Rahman around.

One of the contestants Shanmukhapriya, lead her performance with the song Uddi Uddi and followed it with Muqabla, both of which are two of the most iconic AR Rahman songs. As she sang the second song Muqabla, AR Rahman was stunned to hear her voice and joined her on stage. The award-winning singer-composer walked to the stage and played the Piano as Shanmukhapriya sang. All the contestant and judges were elated to witness this and after the performance ended, Rahman gave her a standing ovation along with the judges.

Rahman appreciated Shanmukhapriya for her talent and said that he was overwhelmed by her performance. He said, “You have a great talent. I am impressed by your performance and you have a unique voice”. He went on to add that she has a soulful voice and he is proud that the country has such talent, saying, “you are a soulful singer and I liked the way you change the tone of every song you sing it is just praiseworthy. I am proud that we have such talents in India”.

When asked how it feels to be appreciated by AR Rahman, Shanmukhapriya said, “I was on cloud 9 and I couldn’t imagine that he would do this for me. I was very excited during my performance it made my day. I feel blessed that I was standing with such big singer on stage”.

