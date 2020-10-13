Aranthangi Nisha's Birthday Made Special By Bigg Boss As She Gets Sweet Surprise

After a power pack weekend episode of Bigg Boss 4 Tamil, a new promo has been surfacing online. According to the promo, it is Aranthangi Nisha’s birthday and she is seen telling the camera that she would not tell the housemates about it. However, Aranthangi Nisha receives a special birthday cake from Bigg Boss and the housemates. She also receives a beautiful birthday wish from her family.

Aranthangi Nisha's birthday surprise

Aranthangi Nisha is spotted shocked as she receives a beautiful birthday cake from Bigg Boss. She cuts the cake and while the housemates celebrate her birthday, Nisha gets emotional as she remembers her mom and all the memories with her. Later in the promo, Aranthangi gets a special birthday wish from her mother and her daughter Safa Riaz. Everybody including Nisha and other housemates gets emotional seeing the video. The promo ends with Aranthangi Nisha running towards the television screen to kiss her daughter in the video.

Bigg Boss Tamil would be starting with evictions this week. Bigg Boss would be asking the housemates to pick two contestants from eight. These eight contestants include Sanam Shetty, Gabriella Charlton, Rekha Harris, Samyuktha Karthik, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique, Ramya Pandian and Shivani Narayanan. According to another promo, Sanam and Shivani are nominated by most of the housemates.

Who is Aranthangi Nisha?

Aranthangi Nisha is a very well-known Indian television actor and stand-up comedian. She rose to fame after she secured second place in the reality television show, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Season 5. She has performed in over 800 stage shows and entertained fans with her comedy skills. Aranthangi Nisha then partnered with Palani and the two made the whole world laugh at their performances. Aranthangi Nisha made her acting debut in the Tamil movie industry with Kalakalappu 2. She has also hosted a show, Cooku with Comali, with Rakshan.

About Bigg Boss 4 Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil is a Tamil language version of India’s most-watched Indian reality television show, Bigg Boss. The series follows the format of the American reality television show Big Brother. Over three years, the show has rolled out three seasons in the Tamil language and the fourth season recently started. Kamal Haasan has been the host for the first three seasons and has continued as a host for the fourth season too.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil was planned to be launched in June 2020 but got delayed due to the global pandemic. Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 started airing just a few days back from October 04, 2020. The show is available on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar.

