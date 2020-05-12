Archana Puran Singh Called A ‘show-off’ After COVID-19 Donation, Her Response Is Inspiring

Like many other celebs, Archana Puran Singh is trying her best to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. She recently shared a post in which she revealed what she was doing to help poor workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. While many fans appreciated Archana Puran Singh's hard work and her positive contribution to society, one netizen crassly accused the actor of showing off. However, Archana Puran Singh's response to this comment was well thought out and inspiring.

Archana Puran Singh tells fans to help the needy and responds to troll with an inspiring message

In the above post, Archana Puran Singh tells her fans that now is the time to help the poor and needy. She reveals that there are many who are unable to purchase basic necessities due to the COVID-19 lockdown. She then asked her fans to look around their neighbourhood and help those who cannot help themselves. Archana Puran Singh then mentioned how she was trying to help workers near her house by purchasing food and basic products for them.

While many fans agreed with Archana Puran Singh's sentiment and praised her for her contributions, one netizen claimed that the actor was just "showing off". Archana Puran Singh quickly responded to this comment. The actor revealed that she felt sad for the commenter and wished that he could find enough goodness in his heart to recognize goodness.

Archana Puran Singh then added that millions were helping others during the pandemic, not just her. So she asked the commenter to help others rather than post negative comments on social media. Many fans agreed with the actor and were inspired by her message. Check the comment and Archana's response below.

Fans hail Archana Puran Singh's "Good Actions"

Despite the one negative comment, most fans were actually supportive of Archana Puran Singh's actions. Many fans praised the actor and some were even motivated to donate themselves. Here are some fans who appreciated Archana Puran Singh's contribution.

