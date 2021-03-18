Archana Puran Singh Drops A Hilarious Video With A Serious Message To Avoid 'Food Wastage'

On March 18, TV host and actor Archana Puran Singh took to her official Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video featuring herself. In the video, a girl can be seen throwing a cake on her friends, while Archana stands with an empty plate in her hand, as if waiting to eat the cake. Sharing the video, Archana penned a funny caption in the Hindi language. She further stated that she has ‘zero tolerance for food wastage’.

In the video, a girl can be seen standing in front of a cake, when a friend pushes her face into it. She picks up the cake and throws it at him. In the later half, one can see Archana holding a plate waiting to eat the cake and then making an annoying face to see the wastage. As for the caption, she wrote, “Tum phenk rahe ho cake. Hum khade hain. Khaali pet. Khaali plate. (You’re throwing away the cake. We are standing with an empty stomach and an empty plate). Waise seriously, zero tolerance for wasting. ‘#dontwastefood”.

As the video was uploaded on the internet, her fans rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Hahah lovely” with a laughing out loud face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Your reaction is priceless” with laughing face emoji and a red heart. A user commented, “so true. Should not be wasting food” with a string of emoticons. Another one wrote, “Hahahahaha I'll start crying”.

Lately, Archana has been very active on Instagram, creating Reel videos. In another recent post, she can be seen donning various outfits and flaunting her various ethnic looks in her vanity van. She can also be seen walking around and wearing jewellery in several shots. She added Punjabi singer, Babbal Rai’s Aahi Gallan Teriyan song to the video. She captioned the post as, “Heard this lovely song ‘#aahigallanteriyan’ by @babbalrai9” with a heart.

Many fans dropped red hearts and complimented the actor. A fan called her ‘Beauty in blue’ and dropped a pair of heart-eyed face emoji. Another one said, “Looking gorgeous” with several red hearts and heart-eyed face emojis. A netizen complimenting her, wrote, “Lovely reel” with a pair of hearts.

