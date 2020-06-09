Archana Puran Singh Gets Emotional During Her Instagram Live Session, Here's Why

Archana Puran Singh is one of the most cheerful and joyful personalities on the beloved The Kapil Sharma Show. She has been on the show for a while now and has become a fan favourite. Her impromptu one-liners and amazing comic timing are what keep the fans entertained. Amid the lockdown, Archana Puran Singh has kept herself and her fans entertained through her various vlogs and quirky mini skits.

Archana Puran Singh gets emotional

She recently decided to come online for a quick one on one session with her fans. Several fans poured in to watch the star live and were asking her numerous questions. Archana Puran Singh took the time out to read several questions and answered them. At times, she would miss a few questions due to the number of people commenting one after another. However, she got teary-eyed over one particular comment which was made on her live session. It took no time for the superstar to get fully emotional and try to keep up.

A fan over the live session called Archana Puran Singh a woman with a golden heart. This was something that really happened to touch Archana as she was moved by this. In no time, Archana Puran Singh got overwhelmed and was speechless for a while and cried for a bit in joy. She simply thanked the person for the kind words. She further added that she is incredibly grateful for having such loving fans who always keep her motivated during times when she needs it the most. The actor also added that the positivity was something she was seeking and getting it from her fans has made her emotional but she is very happy.

Thus the tears of joy were evident as Archana Puran Singh was all praise for her fans. Later, she continued the chat with her fans and discussed other things as well. However, a troll did try to spoil the session by calling her “Buddhi”. Archana Puran Singh was already in a cheerful mood hence she replied by saying that indeed it is true that she has aged over the years. She also said that “Buddhi” shouldn’t be used as an insult as it’s the course of life and everyone grows old at some point.

