Archana Puran Singh Gives A Sneak Peek Into Promo Shoot Of 'TKSS' New Season; Watch

Comedian Kapil Sharma's talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is surely one of the most beloved reality comedy series. The sketch comedy chat show has been entertaining the masses since 2016 and is all set for a new season. Soon after the end of the last season, the cast of the show went on touring the US, Australia, and Canada. While it was earlier revealed that comedian Kapil Sharma will soon be back with a new season, Archana Puran Singh recently gave a sneak peek into its promo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Archana Puran Singh recently shared a clip in which she gave a glimpse of the new promo for the upcoming season of TKSS. In the video, the De Dana Dan actor could be seen in her car as she drove to the show's sets. During her drive, she revealed that the show will be back soon and the shoot of its promo has already begun. She said, "Hi guys, guess where I am shooting today…for the new season of The Kapil Sharma show. I know you all are so excited to have the show back. We are coming back very soon and today is the promo shoot. So look out for further details on our posts and stories of the whole cast. I am so excited to be back to be with you guys."

Later in the video, the actor, who was earlier wearing an olive green coloured jacket, changed into a beautiful printed yellow and brown shrug that she paired with brown pants and a matching tank top. Talking about her role in the promo, Archana Puran Singh joked about having only one line that she cannot remember. She then also panned the camera towards the sets but quickly turned it back saying that she cannot reveal much. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Sneak peek of the promo shoot for @kapilsharmashow Yesss! It's coming back sooooooon in a fresh, new and exciting new avatar! Watch out for more deets!"

More about TKSS' new season

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show are all set to bring its new season, yet there is no official confirmation on its premiere date. As per various reports, the new season is likely to go on air sometime in September. Apart from Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar will return to the show.

