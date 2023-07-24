Archana Puran Singh Gives It Back To Troll For 'ghatiya Soch'

Archana Puran Singh, on Monday, shared a throwback picture on her social media handle. It featured her with her husband Parmeet Sethi. However, soon a netizen dropped an unfavourable comment on her post, leaving the actress furious. On noticing the same, the actress decided to school the indiviual.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi got married on June 30, 1992.

The couple have two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

She is known for her iconic role as Ms Braganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.



Archana at her savage best

Earlier today, the actress shared a throwback picture with her Prameet. She recalled the time the couple spent together during their Switzerland trip. Her caption read: "A while and a minute ago! Google keeps reminding me of how wonderful life has been!"

(Archana shared this picture today | Image: Archana Puran Singh/Instagram)

However, soon after she shared the post, a user dropped a comment and ridiculed Archna's look. The indiviual said that she look less like a woman and more like a man. On seeing this, Archana was quick to reply and called out the regressive mindset. The actress commented, "Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho itni kam umar mein. Thoda padh likh leti toh pata chalta badon se kyase pesh aate hein. (You hold such a despicable mentality at such a young age. Had you educated yourself a little, you would have known how to present yourself respectfully to elders)."

(A screengrab from Archana Puran Singh's Insta post | Image: Archana Puran Singh/Instagram)

She added, "Please learn to respect women of ALL ages, sizes, shapes, and appearances. How will you expect or deserve respect from men if you cannot yourself respect other women?”

The comment was later deleted.

For those who do not know, Archana Puran Singh has featured in films, such as Jalwa (1987), Raja Hindustani (1996) Mohabbatein (2000) and De Dana Dan (2009).