Archana Puran Singh Shares Kapil Sharma's Hilarious 'tribute' Video For Her Online Posts

Archana Puran Singh is a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show who is loved by both the crew and the fans. Archana Puran Singh also has a massive fan following on social media and she often shares snippets from The Kapil Sharma Show on her Instagram page.

In fact, Kapil Sharma even makes fun of Archana Puran Singh's constant Instagram posts. Archana Puran Singh recently shared a 'tribute' video from Kapil Sharma in which he thanks Archana for promoting his show online.

Kapil makes hilarious 'tribute' video thanking Archana for all her social media posts

Taking to her Instagram page, Archana Puran Singh shared a 'tribute' video that was made by Kapil Sharma. In the caption for the video, Archana Puran Singh revealed that this video was Kapil Sharma's 'tribute' for all the times she promoted his show on Instagram. Archana Puran Singh then added that she loved the 'hatt' at the end of the video. Finally, Archana Puran Singh wrote that Kapil Sharma had a unique talent to say a 'hatt' and still fill her heart with love for him.

Meanwhile, the filming for The Kapil Sharma Show has restarted with strict protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Like many other daily shows, The Kapil Sharma Show had to shut down production due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Thanks to the new rules imposed by the Maharashtra government, filming has resumed with certain restrictions.

The very first post-lockdown episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured Sonu Sood as the main guest. Fans adored this episode as Sonu Sood is currently being hailed as a hero by many people on social media. For those unaware, Sonu Sood has made it his duty to help migrants return to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonu Sood is also helping many of his fans by providing them with employment opportunities whenever possible. The Kapil Sharma Show's second post-lockdown episode featured Archana Puran Singh's husband, Parmeet Sethi, and Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah. Kiku Sharda's wife will be the guest star in the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

