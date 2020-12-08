Archana Puran Singh Kept Her Marriage With Parmeet Sethi Secret For 4 Years, Did You Know?

Archana Puran Singh recently revealed that she kept her marriage with Parmeet Sethi a secret for four long years. The actor stated that it was due to her choice of the profession she had to keep her marriage a secret from everyone. She further revealed how she got married and why was she able to hide the whole thing from everyone.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Archana Puran Singh reveals she hid her marriage for four years

Archana Puran Singh got candid on the Kapil Sharma show and revealed that Parmeet’s parents did not approve of her. The actor stated on the show that Parmeet’s parents further refused to get their son married to Archana. They were against the marriage because Archana was an actor.

Archana further revealed that despite everything, Parmeet was persistent to marry her. So one day he consulted a priest and the priest asked whether she is an adult or not. When Parmeet verified that Archana was an adult, the priest asked them to come the next day.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

How she got married

Archana Puran Singh recalled that the day she was going to get married was the same day she was shooting for Saif Ali Khan’s debut movie, Parampara. But even on that day, she hid the fact from everyone that she was going to get married. The actor further claimed that she even got a phone call from her hairdresser at the time she was performing the wedding ceremony.

Archana revealed on the show that she was happy that she hid her marriage successfully for four years. The actor claimed that since there was no social media at that time, she got away with it and she is happy about it. Archana Puran Singh tied the knot with Parmeet Sethi in the year 1992. Parmeet Sethi came into the limelight after his performance in the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, which released in the year 1995. The couple has two sons named Aaryamann and Ayushmann.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi movies

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have shared the silver screen several times. The two were first seen in Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna starrer Mela in the year 2000. The couple has also been seen together on the big screen in movies Bad Luck Govind and Jhankaar Beats.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.