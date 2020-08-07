Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi Reminisce The Time When They Eloped; Read Details

Archana Puran Singh has been married to Parmeet Sethi for 28 years now. This weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature Archana Puran Singh and her husband, Parmeet Sethi. The couple will also be revealing some interesting details about their marriage on the show, including the time when they eloped.

Archana Puran Singh eloped with Parmeet Sethi

According to Mumbai Mirror, while they were on The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi took the time to pull each other’s legs and reveal several secrets. Parmeet Sethi also revealed how they decided to get married. He added that Archana Puran Singh created a 'situation where he had no other option than to tie the knot'. However, Archana Puran Singh added that Parmeet Sethi actually proposed to her and the two eloped.

Talking further about the same, Parmeet Sethi added that they took the call to get married at around 11 in the night. He added that at midnight when they found a pandit, he asked them if they were eloping. Parmeet Sethi also revealed that the pandit asked him if Archana Puran Singh was of legal age. Sethi then told the pandit that Archana Puran Singh was actually older than him.

The pandit, further revealed by Parmeet Sethi, was hesitant at first but then agreed when they paid him some money. Sethi and Archana Puran Singh tied the knot the next morning at around 11 am. The couple has stuck together for 28 years now and have two sons together.

Archana Puran Singh started her journey in the entertainment industry with DD National’s Karamchand in a supporting role. However, it was through the show Shrimaan Shrimati that she received the most popularity. Till now, Singh has starred in several hit Bollywood films like Agneepath, Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Masti, Krrish, Bol Bachchan, etc.

On the other hand, Parmeet Sethi kickstarted his career with Dastaan. He gained high praise for his role in the uber-popular show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. He has been a part of several hit shows like Saara Akaash, Maayka, Pehredaar Piya Ki, etc. Parmeet Sethi also played pivotal roles in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Dhadakne Do, Rustom, Dhadkan, etc.

