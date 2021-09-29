Archana Puran Singh Reacts To Memes After Sidhu's Resignation: 'Kissa Kursi Ka'

Actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Before the actor, former cricketer and politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu, used to grace the hit comedy talk show. As Sidhu resigned from his post of Punjab Congress Chief, the internet was flooded with memes on Archana Puran Singh. The social media platform, Twitter, saw Archana Puran Singh trending with over 1700 tweets. Seeing herself trend on the platform, Archana Puran Singh recently reacted to her viral memes.

Archana Puran Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a series of her memes surfacing on the internet. One of the memes had Archana Puran Singh's photo on a still from Raazi. It read, "Archana Puran Singh after the news of Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned: Mujhe Ghar Nai Jaana Hai". Another one had a door filled with locks and latches. Its caption read, "Archana Puran Singh on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show". At last, she also shared a screenshot of the trending window from Twitter and pointed at her name with a laughing emoji. In the caption of the post, Archana Puran Singh wrote, "I Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka". Several fans and friends reacted to Archana Puran Singh's post. Sumona Chakravarti, who is also a part of the show wrote, "W** some of them are hilarious". Comedian Gaurav Gera also reacted to the post and wrote, "Lol ya saw u trending on Twitter". Archana Puran Singh's fans comforted her with their wise words. One of them wrote, "Kapil ko apna show nahi band karwana hai.u r best for that place ...ek naari sab par bhaari".

Twitter users showed their creative sides when it came to making memes on Archana Puran Singh. A hilarious tweet saw a still of Ayushmann Khurrana from Bala. It read, "Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves Congress & everybody hoping he joins Kapil Sharma Show back !! Le *Archana Puran Singh* rn: Aapko humari peeda ka andaaza nahi hai". Another one shared a photo of Zakir Khan and wrote, "Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves Congress and people are contemplating that he might join #KapilSharmaShow back !! #ArchanaPuranSingh after the news came out: Bhaisaahab aankho see aansuo ki ganga nahi ruk rahi".

#NavjotSidhu leaves Congress and people are contemplating that he might join #KapilSharmaShow back !! #ArchanaPuranSingh after the news came out: pic.twitter.com/iiSHSvVBPW — Parth (@_parthkrsingh) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile : Kapil Sharma Show laughing stock "Archana Puran Singh" ..🙍 pic.twitter.com/lcAO1k6PWa — Thanos pandit ™ (@Thanos_pandith) September 28, 2021

Kapil Sharma show producer to Archana Puran Singh for his job pic.twitter.com/toK1GKDxJz — 𝘉𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘺 🐰 (@thememe_ceo) September 28, 2021

