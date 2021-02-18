Archana Puran Singh Reveals Why She 'never Stopped' Laughing By Flaunting Her 'Andaaz'

The Kapil Sharma Show star Archana Puran Singh's love for going through memes on herself and sharing it with fans on her official Instagram handle hasn't been a secret from the world. On Thursday, the Bollywood actor shared yet another meme of herself to reveal her "Sehat Ka Raaz". Archana, who is known for her unabashed laughter on reality TV shows and comic roles in films, has now shared her hilarious take on why she "never stopped" laughing.

Archana Puran Singh's meme on her laughter will leave you in splits

For the longest time in Indian television, Archana Puran Singh's laughter has been one of the most-discussed gigs by stand-up comics on reality comedy shows. Now, in a rib-ticking meme shared on her Instagram handle, the 58-year-old has spoken about her "Andaaz" and revealed why she "never stopped" laughing. Archana, who never leaves an opportunity to make her fans laugh, has shared yet another meme on Instagram to give them one more reason to laugh their hearts out.

The meme, edited and shared by 'Muphat' first, is based on Archana's laughter and is linked to one of her scenes with late actor Reema Lagoo from their 1994 film, Mahakaal. For the unversed, Reema played the role of Archana's mother in Shyam Ramsay and Tulsi Ramsay directorial. In the video clip, Reema blesses her on-screen daughter to keep laughing always, followed by a compilation of Archana's laughter clips from multiple comedy television shows. Sharing the meme on her Instagram handle, the Main Hoon Na actor wrote, "I.Meme.Myself. MERI SEHAT KA YEHI RAAZ HAI. MERA YEHI ANDAAZ HAI #laughwithArchana #laughlikeArchana".

Check out Archana Puran Singh's video below:

Meanwhile, ever since she replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana has been a permanent part of the production. However, the Sony Entertainment Television show recently went off-air temporarily and will soon be back with a new season. The reason behind TKSS suddenly going off-air was reported to be host Kapil Sharma's second bundle of joy. In a Twitter AMA session, the comedy show host had revealed that he wants to spend some quality with his wife as they welcomed their second child into the family.

