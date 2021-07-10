Archana Puran Singh Shares A Hilarious BTS Blooper; Struggles To Say 'immunity'

Archana Puran Singh keeps her fans delighted by posting fun and interesting photos and videos on social media. She recently left her fans cracked up when she posted a video clip of herself from behind the scenes of one of her shoots. Even the actor Bhagyashree took to her post and praised her for how ‘cute’ she was.



Archana Puran Singh’s BTS blooper

Taking to Instagram, Archana Puran Singh posted a video clip of herself in which she was seen sitting at her home and filming for an ad. She depicted her behind the scene look in which she was seen trying to deliver her dialogue and getting stuck trying to speak the word ‘immunity’ correctly. Later in the video, she also depicted how after multiple takes she finally managed to deliver the dialogue properly and gave an OK shot.

In the caption, she spoke about how she messed up while pronouncing the word ‘immunity’ and stated, “Can you tell me exactly how many times I said the word "immunity" Btw this was an at home shoot during the first lockdown and I was errrrr rusty... well, that's gonna be my excuse.”

Several fans immediately took to Archan Puran Singh’s Instagram post and dropped in laughing emojis in the comments to depict how they laughed out loud after watching her video. Many others took a jibe at her by asking whether she finally gained her immunity or not while some of them stated how cute she looked while fumbling. Even the Bollywood actor, Bhagyashree took to her Instagram post and complimented her by stating how she was ‘too cute’ and added a laughing face emoji next to it. Take a look at some of the reactions to Archana Puran Singh’s Instagram post.





Archana’s tribute to Dilip Kumar

The Kapil Sharma Show fame, Archana recently shared a heartfelt note on the demise of the late superstar, Dilip Kumar. She even recalled how she ‘had the privilege of travelling from Mumbai to Pune with him in the late 80's for a charitable event.” Praising the actor, she also stated, “I sat in awe as the great legend talked and proved beyond doubt that there was so much more to this living legend than mere histrionics. What I will always remember is how when I got up to leave the table, he got up too. When I protested he said how could I not get up when a lovely lady leaves the table? In that one sentence I stood elevated and felt diminished both…”

