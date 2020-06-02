Archana Puran Singh's Fun Take On Her Husband's "super Setting", Heated Garden Gossips

Archana Puran Singh recently posted a fun video with her husband and mother as they were settled in a garden. They can all be seen talking about super-setting, a fitness routine that her husband Parmeet Singh had been pulling off while the video was being taken. Archana Puran’s mother could be seen taking the work “super setting” in a completely different sense.

Archana Puran Singh’s questions about “super setting”

Archana Puran Singh has lately been keeping her fans entertained by posting various videos and pictures on her official Instagram handle. In the video posted, she can be seen complaining about the heat as the family sits outside and enjoys some fresh breeze. She can be seen sitting with her husband who is just done with a fitness routine and hence has been catching up on his breath. Her mother can also be seen spending some time with her in the well-kept garden.

Archana Puran Singh goes on to ask her husband what exercise he just did, to which he says that he has been trying to finish the “super setting”. This is misheard by her mother who playfully asks him what setting is he getting done. Archana Puran Singh cannot help but laugh at the adorably funny situation that is created at the moment. She also tries to tell her husband Parmeet that his super setting is sitting right in front of him. Parmeet Singh takes the liberty to tease her a little more as he face-palms to add on to the fun.

In the caption for the post, Archana Puran Singh has mentioned that the whole scene is from the gossip that happens in their garden. She wrote that the heat of this weather is nothing when compared to the heat in their garden. She has also called the segment “Sethiji Ki Super setting”.

She has also mentioned in the hashtags that such is the life in Madh Island where she is spending time at the moment. The video is receiving a lot of love in the comments section for the elaborate fun session that has been presented. Have a look at the video on Archana Puran Singh’s Instagram here.

