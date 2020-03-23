Are Daya And Sundar Real Siblings? Here Is Your Answer To This Question

The popular comedy television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is on air for more than a decade. The audience's favourite show has several characters in the lead. However, Daya Ben’s accent and antics stayed with the audience. Daya Ben was being essayed by Disha Vakani, whose character is known for her love for reel brother Sundar Viraah (Mayur Vakani). Recent reports suggest that the two are real-life siblings as well. Several fans speculated their sibling relationship after keen fans found out that they share the same last name.

Fans started asking, ‘Are Daya and Sundar real siblings?’

Also Read | Hounded By MNS, 'Taarak Mehta' Issues On-air Apology If They Hurt Anyone's Sentiments

Are Daya and Sundar real siblings?

Reports suggest that Disha Vakani is a real-life sibling of her onscreen brother essayed by Mayur Vakani. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star, Disha Vakani was on maternity leave since September 2017. While eagle-eyed fans were probing for her return, some found out that Disha Vakani is related to Mayur Vakani. Further reports speculate that the former should be making a return to the show in 2020. The show makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were expecting a comeback from the star but there were reports that they are also in search of a new actor, as there are slim chances of her return. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have not yet confirmed on Dayaben's return.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' Cast Spreads Awareness On Coronavirus With Stickers

Coming back to the relationship between Disha Vakani and Mayur Vakani, it was reported that their father is Bhim Vakani. He was a popular Gujarati theatre personality. The chemistry between the brother-sister duo on-screen was appreciated by many. In fact, Mayur Vakani’s Instagram is proof that the two share a great bond in real life as well.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Team Requests BMC For One More Day To Wrap Up Shooting

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' To Have A Special Episode On Coronavirus Awareness

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.