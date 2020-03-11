Are Madison And Peter Together After An Exciting 'The Bachelor' Finale?

The finale of this season’s The Bachelor was expected to be full of twists and turns but no one expected it to be this surprising. Fans were left shocked as they got to know what went down in Australia. Madison Pewett had left the show and Peter Weber had proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. After this, everyone thought this to be the final act but it wasn’t the case, and everyone is asking are Madison and Peter together? The 28-year-old Peter Weber dumped Hannah Ann and went back to Madison in a series of shocking events. Fans were left with the question that is Madison and Peter together? However, The Bachelor finale answered that question.

On The Bachelor finale, the show’s host Chris Harrison showed that he was flying to meet Madison at her hometown to give her this news of Peter Weber breaking off with Hannah Ann Sluss. This move was made by Peter largely because of his feelings for Madison. In the finale of The Bachelor, Madison mentioned that she regretted the decision of leaving the show. She also thought that this might be her second chance. Madison then decided to surprise Peter for a conversation to see how they feel about each other.

During their meeting, Peter confirmed that he was still in love with Madison. During their meeting, Chris Harrison asked the question that was running on everyone’s mind. He asked Madison and Peter that what will be their future now.

Peter responded to the question by saying that they are going to take things one day at a time. He also thought that this would be the best thing for them to do now when it comes to taking the relationship forward. The fans are supportive of this decision of Peter and Madison but it was made very clear by them that Peter’s mother, Barbara is strongly against their relationship.

Peter’s mother thinks that his and Madison’s relationship will not last as there are many obstacles in front of them. His father is also worried about their relationship. He feels that there are so many differences to overcome them.

According to a media portal, Madison opened up about her relationship with Peter Weber and said that the relationship is between her and Peter and their relationship didn’t necessarily rely on immediate approval by Peter’s parents. She further added that they are going to try and figure out where to go from the current situation. It seems that Madison and Peter have decided to be together. The couple is not engaged but they are committed and are trying to explore their future together. They still have a huge task of winning the hearts of Peter’s parents.

