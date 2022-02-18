Are Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Expecting First Child? Latter Reacts To Speculations

Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 star Disha Parmar is surprised at the pregnancy rumours that are surfacing on the internet since she stepped out donning an oversized shirt for a date night with her husband Rahul Vaidya. The couple, who got married in July last year, was recently spotted in Juhu as they came out of a restaurant post their dinner date.

Disha Parmar reacts to her pregnancy rumours

For the outing, Disha wore an oversized bright orange shirt, which she paired with skinny blue jeans and black sandals. She went for subtle makeup and puller her hair in a neat bun. As soon as the pictures took over the internet, many fans and followers started speculating about Disha being pregnant with her first child. A user in the comments section wrote, "She is glowing. Is she pregnant," while another one wrote, "Baby Dishul coming soon?"

On Friday, Disha took to her verified Instagram handle and denied the rumours. She dropped a note on her Insta stories and wrote that she will not be making the same fashion choice again. She wrote, "Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again! (crying and laughing emoticons). Also for the ones calling and wanting to know... not pregnant."

Disha's clarification comes several days after she and Rahul discussed their plans of starting a family. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the celebrity couple was asked if they are planning to start a family and welcome a baby and Rahul said that he is quite eager for that to happen. He said, "I too want it tomorrow. Mai to pehle din se bol raha hu (I have been saying it since the first day)."

The Bigg Boss contestant further joked, "and I have been working hard also, you have to wait for some things." To this, Disha highlighted that it has only been seven to eight months since they got married and asked him to wait a bit longer. Rahul then clarified, "But on a serious note, it is her call. Whenever she is okay and ready. I think it’s a big challenge for a woman because her life completely changes, right? So I would want to give her complete freedom and the right to choose when she wants it."

Image: Instagram/@dishaparmar