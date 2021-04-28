Sana Sayyad and Utkarsh Gupta first met on the sets of the popular reality show, Splitsvilla Season 8. The reality show, that airs on MTV, is known for resulting in several relationships and breakups as well. So did the popular Splitsvilla Season 8 couple, Sana Sayyad and Utkarsh Gupta continue to date? Are they still together even though it has been years since the show ended? Find out below.

Are Sana Sayyad and Utkarsh Gupta from 'Splitsvilla Season 8' still together?

Splitsvilla is currently in its Season 13 era. As mentioned earlier, in the past the reality show has witnessed several new relationships and friendships being formed on air. After the season ends, many of these relationships stand the test of time while some couples part ways in no time. As mentioned earlier, one of the most popular couples on the show’s season 8, was Utkarsh Gupta and Sana Sayyad.

Sana Sayyad and Utkarsh Gupta dated while they were on the show. The couple ended up as runner-ups on Splitsvilla Season 8. But now, it seems like the couple is not together anymore. Both the reality show stars seemed to have moved on in their personal lives. Sana Sayyad is currently dating entrepreneur Imaad Shamsi. The two often post pictures with each other on social media.

Sana Sayyad and Utkarsh Gupta are also doing well in their professional lives. After her stint on Splitsvilla Season 8 came to an end, Sana she starred in the television show, Boyz Will Be Boyz opposite actor Ashwini Koul. She even starred in the TV show, Jaana Na Dil Se Door. But Sana Sayyad gained wide recognition in 2019 with the show Divya Drishti.

On the Star Plus show, she played the role of Drishti Sharma opposite actor Adhvik Mahajan. Sana often shares pictures with Adhvik and even deems him her best friend. After starring in Divya Drishti opposite Adhvik, Sana Sayyad can now be seen in the show, Lockdown Ki Love Story. She stars opposite actor Mohit Malik on the show and essays the role of a girl named, Sonam Goel.

Whereas, Utkarsh Gupta also continued to act after his stint on the reality show ended. Since Splitsvilla Season 8, Utkarsh has appeared in shows like Tujhse Hai Raabta and Naagin. On Tujhse Hai Raabta, she essayed the role of Rachit. He then appeared in Naagin in the show’s fifth episode and starred alongside actor Surbhi Chandna.

Image Credit: Sana Sayyad Instagram, Utkarsh Gupta Instagram