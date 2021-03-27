Are You A Fan Of Hina Khan? Most Frequently Asked Questions About The Actor Answered Here!

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry and she has been garnering love and support from her fans for her ongoing experimental projects. From who she is dating to what's her net worth, there are numerous things about her that fans want to know. Read on to know more as we answer some of them for you!

FAQs about Hina Khan and their Answer

Q. Who is the husband of Hina Khan?

Hina Khan is in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal who was the supervising producer on her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rocky proposed to Hina on national television in a reality show and the couple won the hearts of many with their cute gestures. The couple is yet to get married and they have shared many times that they don’t want to rush into a marriage.

Q. How much is Hina Khan's net worth?

As of 2020, the estimated net worth of the popular actor is 7 crore to 37 crore ($1 million- $5 million). The whopping sum is all thanks to her hard work and dedication as she can be seen continuously pursuing new experimental projects and unique characters.

Q. Does Hina Khan drink?

Hina Khan does enjoy her drinks. She has been seen relishing her favourite drinks in photos she shared on her Instagram profile. When it comes to smoking, Hina refrains from doing it as she suffers from asthma. In an interview with Republic World, Hina revealed that she had to smoke for a role once but she has always been against smoking.

Q. Does Hina Khan have children?

Hina Khan does not have a child of her own. But we can say for sure that she is a very loving aunt because recently in an Instagram post she happily thanked a retail store for a customised baby bassinet she got for her niece or nephew.

Q. How much does Hina Khan earn?

It has been reported that Hina Khan charges Rs. 1 lakh -1.25 lakh for each episode in a television show. It has also been speculated that she is the highest-paid actress in the television industry. Hina has been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 years and now has moved on to make a name with her web shows.

On the work front

Hina was last seen in the phycological thriller web series Damaged 2 directed by Gauri Batra. She was paired opposite actor Adhyayan Suman and she garnered mixed reviews for her role. Hina has also experimented with grey characters like Komolika for the popular television serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay.