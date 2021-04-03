Are You Shweta Tiwari's Fan? Most Frequently Asked Questions About The Actor Answered Here

Ever since Shweta Tiwari has opened up about her marriage and her fallout with her ex-husband, she has been in the limelight and people have been wanting to know more details about her. The actor who gained popularity for her work in Kasautii Zindagi Kay is now being discussed because of her personal life. Read on to know some of the frequently asked questions about Shweta Tiwari and their answers.

How old is Shweta Tiwari?

Shweta Tiwari's age is 40 years. She was born on October 4, 1980. The actor started her television career in 1999 at the age of 19. She began her career by first appearing on Doordarshan. Her first television role was in the DD National show called Kaleerien. She got her role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay in 2001 when she was 21 years old.

Who is Shweta Tiwari’s husband?

Shweta Tiwari’s husband from who she is now separated is Abhinav Kohli. He was her second husband. Abhinav Kohli was born on June 6, 1981. He married Shweta Tiwari in 2013 and the couple got separated in 2019. The couple has a son together whose name is Reyansh Kohli. Abhinav Kohli had made accusations against Shweta Tiwari after their separation stating that she was not allowing him to speak to their son. Recently Shweta Tiwari has opened up about her side of the story and said that she faced domestic abuse in her second marriage.

Who is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter?

Shweta Tiwari's daughter is Palak Tiwari. She is Shweta’s daughter from her first marriage. The two are often seen on each others’ social media pages and have often said that they are very close. Now Shweta Tiwari’s daughter is all set to make her debut on the big screen with Vivek Oberoi in the film titled, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which is based on a true story.

Who is Shweta Tiwari’s first husband?

Shweta Tiwari’s first husband was Raja Chaudhury who is a television actor and presenter. The two were married in 1998 and they parted ways in 2007. They also have a daughter, Palak Tiwari. Raja Chaudhury was recently in the news after he met his daughter after 13 years according to Hindustan Times. He then took to Instagram to post a picture of the two of them spending time together.