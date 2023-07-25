Arjit Taneja, Shalini Kapoor Slam Juhi Parmar's 'unnecessary Rant' On Barbie

Juhi Parmar went to watch Barbie but walked out disappointed 10 minutes into the runtime. Expressing her disappointment, she took to her Instagram handle and criticised the Greta Gerwig directorial for shattering the perfect image of Barbie and leaving her feeling deeply concerned as a parent.

Following Juhi's post on social media, several TV stars like Arjit Taneja, Shalini Kapoor and TV producer Sandipp Sickand, expressed their disagreement with her views.

3 things you need to know

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and others, was released in theatres on July 21.

Juhi Parmar expressed her disappointment as a parent after watching the movie.

She called out the makers of the film for "inappropriate language" and "sexual connotations".

TV stars are unhappy with Juhi Parmar's 'rant'

Arjit Taneja, Shalini Kapoor, and TV producer Sandipp Sickand labeled Juhi Parmar's comments as an "unnecessary rant" and questioned the need for such criticism. The producer went on to praise the film, calling it "absolutely appropriate" and an "excellent message film".

(Sandiip Sickand took a dig at Juhi Parmar and said that she did all this just to be in the news | Image: SandiipSikcand/Instagram)

Shalini Kapoor, who is known for her roles in Sirf Tum, Shehzada and Swaragini, shared her own positive experience of watching the movie with her daughter. She appreciated the film's beautiful underlying message. She, like many others, found the movie to be an enjoyable and meaningful cinematic experience.

She wrote, " "It was a beautiful film with a beautiful underlying message. Glad I went with my girl...."

(Shalini Kapoor went to watch Barbie with her daughter | Image: Shalini Kapoor/Instagram)

Arjit Taneja pointed out that Barbie was not intended to be a kids' film, implying that Juhi might have misunderstood its target audience and premise. "It wasn’t supposed to be a kids film. What is this rant :/," he penned.

(Arjit Aneja defends Barbie and says that it wasn't supposed to be a kids film | Image: Arjit Aneja/Instagram)

Juhi Parmar walks out of Barbie

Juhi Parmar penned an open letter addressing Barbie makers. In her letter, she stated that her audience might not agree with her, but she felt compelled to share her thoughts as a concerned parent. Her letter cautioned other parents to carefully consider the movie's content before taking their children to watch it.

She felt that the film's content was not in line with the wholesome and family-friendly image that Barbie traditionally represents. The actress voiced her concerns about the movie's content, especially its use of "inappropriate language" and "sexual connotations."