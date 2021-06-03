Arjun Bijlani & Divyanka Tripathi Get Into A 'smile Competition' On The Set Of 'KKK 11'

Ever since Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and 11 others jetted off to Cape Town last month to commence the shoot of the much-awaited eleventh season of Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi, all the celebrity contestants have been treating fans with glimpses of their BTS moments from the sets of KKK 11 on social media. After sharing a couple of photographs of himself making goofy faces at the camera with co-stars Nikki Tamboli and Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani has now given fans a sneak peek into his fun times with Divyanka Tripathi with BTS stills the reality TV stunt show. This morning, the Naagin star took to his Instagram handle to joke about competing with the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor to win a "smile challenge" as they flashed their beaming smiles while posing for the camera.

Arjun Bijlani & Divyanka Tripathi compete on the sets of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

Earlier today, i.e. June 3, 2021, Arjun Bijlani shared a streak of BTS photographs with his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Divyanka Tripathi as they twinned in black outfits. In the photos, Divyanka rocked a solid black t-shirt over camouflaged pants and matching black sneakers. On the other hand, Arjun sported a printed black t-shirt, that read: "Tera Bhai Sambhaal Lega!", paired with green denim and white sneakers.

In one of the candid photographs, the actor-duo could be seen posing with a picturesque locale of South Africa in the background as they beamed from ear to ear. Thus, Arjun jokingly captioned his IG post writing, "Who do you think will win the smile competition… Kaun Zyaada Hasta Hai!! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi (sic)".

Check out Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post below:

However, it is not the first time that Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi got into a "smile" banter with each other. Last month, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor had shared a couple of photographs with his television peer on Instagram and had captioned the post, "Always smiling". In the photographs, Divyanka donned a bright pink dress cinched at the waist with white sneakers while Arjun opted for a grey jacket over an all-white outfit.

Take a look:

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.