Arjun Bijlani And Mahekk Chahal Give A Glimpse Of Their ‘madness Exercise’; See Pics

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have been shooting for the episodes in Cape Town, South Africa. They keep sharing glimpses of their whereabouts on social media. Actor Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram on Wednesday morning and gave a sneak peek into his ‘madness excercise’ with co-contestant Mahekk Chahal. In the series of pics, the duo posed for quirky portraits while making funny faces. Sharing the same, the Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actor wrote, "This madness exercise is a lot of fun. U must try this at home," followed by laughing emojis.

Arjun Bijlani and Mahekk Chahal's photos garnered much love from their followers. The former sported a military green jacket whereas the latter kept it chic in a grey two-piece.

Arjun Bijlani's wife revealed that the actor is set to return home after completing his quarantine period. He received an adorable welcome at home from Neha Swami and their son Ayaan. The former showed how she had decorated the home with balloons and streamers. She took to her Instagram story and showed how they had stuck ‘Welcome Papa’ balloons on the wall.

Meanwhile, Arjun shared another hilarious video of himself along with another contestant Shweta Tiwari. They danced to the beats of the song Na Jaane Kyun from the 1976 film Chhoti Si Baat. In the latter part of the video, Shweta was lip-syncing the song and the duo's fun banter spoke volumes of their friendship. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “I have taught her a lot of MY versions of CRAZY .. right Shweta."

Earlier, the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor had also teased Shweta Tiwari about her toned body while they were shooting. He had asked her to show her abs and had also asked her which 'chyawanprash' she eats to stay fit. The Kasautii Zindagi Ki actor had replied to him by saying, "Hard work, exercise daily." Arjun was quick to react to her confidence as he had then said, “Think about it, learn from her.” On Monday, the makers released a new Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo in which Rohit Shetty gave a glimpse of the tasks. However, they did not reveal the release date.

