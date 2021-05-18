Arjun Bijlani And Nia Sharma's 'Tum Bewafa Ho' Teaser Out; Fans Shower Hearts

As Arjun Bijlani gears up for his upcoming reality tv show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, he made a blissful revelation about the release of the teaser of his upcoming music video, Tum Bewafa Ho. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with the actor, Nia Sharma in the music video.

Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma’s Tum Bewafa Ho teaser out

Actor Arjun Bijlani recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this video of his upcoming music video teaser in which he can be seen alongside Nia Sharma. The teaser gave a glimpse of their characters from the music video that depicted how one of them was getting married to someone else despite being in love with each other. The teaser gave a beautiful sneak peek at a love story with a message stating how there were ‘wounds that never show on body’ that were ‘deeper and more hurtful’ than anything that bleeds. The video displayed a love story of a man who could not marry the love of his life and due to the circumstances, he had to get married to someone else.

In the caption, he announced when the music video was out. Tum Bewafa Ho will be out on 20 May 2021 on DRJ Records and added that the link of the video was shattered in his Instagram bio. He then mentioned how Payal Dev & Stebin Ben voiced for his music video while it was directed by Navjit Buttar. He then added the names of the producer, music composer, and casting director namely Raj Jaiswal, Payal Dev, and Himanshu Mishra respectively.

Many of the fans immediately took to Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram and dropped in numerous heart symbols in the comment section to show how much they loved the teaser to his latest music video. Many of them also added heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how they were all amazed at watching the video while the rest of them added how they were ‘super-excited' for the release of Tum Bewafa Ho. Have a look at some of the fans reactions to Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma’s Tum Bewafa Ho teaser.

IMAGE: STILL FROM 'TUM BEWAFA HO' TEASER

