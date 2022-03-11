Arjun Bijlani Breaks Silence Over Sharing Cryptic Post; Affirms All Is Fine With Wife Neha

Arjun Bijlani has issued a clarification shortly after dropping a cryptic post that read 'forever is a lie'. The post had sent netizens contemplating if all was fine between the TV star and his wife Neha Swami. The actor now dropped a trail of loved-up pictures with his better half, stating that the previous post had nothing to do with his personal life.

Arjun's cryptic post came briefly after the duo relived their wedding days on Star Plus' celebrity reality show Smart Jodi, where they're seen alongside other famous couples like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Bhagyashree and Himalaya among others. Arjun's follow-up post has given many fans a sigh of relief, as they dropped comments like 'god bless', 'relieved' among others.

Arjun Bijlani issues clarification after dropping cryptic post

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, March 11, the Naagin actor shared a trial of pictures with Neha Swami and wrote, "This love is forever !!! The post last night has nothing to do with my personal life .. Received a lot of calls and msgs yesterday which honestly I’m grateful for because it shows how much people care and love us. Thank you Doston for checking on me !! Lots of love … #love #life #arjunbijlani #nehaswami #shaadi #forever." Take a look.

The post not only received concerned comments from fans, but also from famous personalities like Karan Tacker, Kashika Kapoor among others as they dropped red heart emoticons. Netizens also quipped "Evil eyes off. You two are the cutest", "Best Jodi" and "Beautiful couple" among other things.

What's on Arjun Bijlani's work front

Arjun is seen with Neha Swami as a contestant on the all-new reality show Smart Jodi, as well as in the capacity of a host on India's Got Talent 9. Bijlani was also crowned the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.