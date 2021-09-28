Arjun Bijlani Drops Cute Birthday Post For His 'Naagin' Co-star Mouni Roy

On Mouni Roy’s birthday, popular TV actor, Arjun Bijlani recently wished his Naagin co-actor in the cutest way. The actor shared some of their goofy pictures together and penned a sweet note for her on social media. Many fans send in their birthday wishes for Mouni Roy on Arjun Bijlani’s post and even congratulated Arjun Bijlani for winning the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Arjun Bijlani recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos and videos in which he added some fun and crazy glimpses of his quality time spent with his friend, Mouni Roy. the actor wished her on the birthday with a thoughtful birthday note in which he wished lots of love and positivity for her.

In the caption, she stated, “It’s ur birthday it’s ur birthday.. happy happy birthday @imouniroy .. each year I see u grow wiser cuter happier and more successful.. I am so happy for you my friend . Bas aise hee khush reh hasti reh aur grow karti reh .. lots and lots of love and positivity to you till next year and I wish that for you again more and more . Have a fabulous one ..” (sic)

Many fans took to Arjun Bijlani’s latest Instagram post and showered hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to send love for the birthday girl. Many of them wished her a happy birthday while some others congratulated Arjun Bijlani on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Even Mouni Roy responded to the birthday wish through the comments and thanked Arjun Bijlani. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post.



Even Mandira Bedi wished Mouni Roy on her birthday and penned a beautiful poem for her. She even shared numerous cute selfies of them which they clicked together. In the caption, she added a poem that read-

“There is this sweet girl.. with a heart of pure gold..

From the moment that I met her, I was totally sold!

She came into my life and she gave me just no choice

But to love her “crazy”, her adaayein and her voice!

She dances with such grace, but also can be so mad

That she is now in my life, I am so incredibly glad..

She’s been there for me, through every crest and trough..

And to imagine life without her, would be very, very tough!

And so on this occasion.. on this her special day..

I wish that every happiness, may effortlessly come her way

May love, luck and success, in her lovely life unfurl..

Happy birthday Mon, you’re my shiny, happy girl!!

Happy Birthday Mon. To know you is to love you @imouniroy” (sic)

