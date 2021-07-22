Arjun Bijlani Expresses His Concern For Kids Amidst Fear Of Looming Third Wave Of COVID-19

Arjun Bijlani, one of the popular actors from the television industry recently returned to Mumbai after completing the shoots of his latest reality tv show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor recently shared his ordeal of how he was scared as a parent during the pandemic and the impending COVID-19 third wave.

Arjun Bijlani feels ‘scared’ as a parent

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Arjun Bijlani opened up about how it was scary for them as parents because there was no vaccine yet for kids and even people had no idea about when will it be launched. Adding to it, he stated how it was an unknown territory to be in and mentioned how anything unknown would scare you. Speaking about how difficult it was to take care of the kids, he stated how one needed to protect themselves by wearing masks and added how it wasn’t possible to keep a watch on the kids 24/7.

Speaking about the ongoing scenario of education, he stated how there was no school and they had to put their kids in online classes and revealed how none of them was enjoying it at all. Furthermore, he also stated how the outdoor activities had become extremely limited while the exams weren’t being held too. Stating further about how parents were forced to make their kids do activities on the laptop, he added how children do not like sitting on the laptop the whole day and stated how they were pushing them in a way. He even stated how they knew from deep inside that it wasn’t the right way to educate their kids and mentioned how it really bothered them. To conclude, Arjun Bijlani, who is the father of a six-year-old son, Ayaan hoped that they would get through this pandemic soon.

Arjun Bijlani’s trivia

Arjun Bijlani is a well-known name in the tv industry who has essayed a variety of pivotal roles in some of the popular tv shows. He began his journey in the tv industry from the show, Kartika, and later appeared in famous shows, namely Remix, Left Right Left, Mohe Rang De, etc. He received a breakthrough in his career from his show, Miley Jab Hum Tum in which he was seen essaying a significant role. He later received a chance to be a part of some of the iconic tv shows namely Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin 2, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 3, Udaan Sapnon Ki, etc. He is recently featuring on the popular stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.