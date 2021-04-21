Arjun Bijlani Gives Peek Into Ganpati Puja In Throwback Pic, Prays For All To Be Safe

Arjun Bijlani recently dropped in a photo of Lord Ganesha and prayed for the well being of everyone in these tough times. He even gave a glimpse of the Ganpati puja ceremony held at his home, after which many of his fans showered love on his post asking him to take care of himself too.

Arjun Bijlani’s throwback pic to Ganpati puja at home

Arjun Bijlani recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this throwback photo of himself from the time when he held a Ganpati puja ceremony at home. In the photo, the actor can be seen in an elegant white kurta with shimmering golden leaves printed all over it and paired it with a traditional white dhoti. He decked up the Ganpati idol as well as the praying area with white flowers at the back of the idol with a blue peacock for decor which was made of leaves and flowers and studded with blue fairy lights. He even added two diyas and lots of flowers and a garland around the Ganesha idol. The actor posed for the camera with a namaste gesture along with a cute smile on his face.

In the caption, he hailed “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and prayed to the Lord to take care of everyone. Many of the fans took to Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post and stated that even they prayed for him to stay healthy and safe while many others urged him to take care of himself. Some of the fans even complimented on how Arjun Bijlani looked so cute in his photo while others loved the entire decoration. Some of the fans even dropped in heart symbols along with heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict their love for the actor. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post.

Arjun Bijlani’s shows

Some of the popular Arjun Bijlani’s shows that showcased the actor’s stellar performances include Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin 1: Mohabbat Aur Inteqaam Ki Dastaan, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan and many others.

