Arjun Bijlani Manages To Smile In The 'middle Of No Where', Calls Himself A 'nature Lover'

Arjun Bijlani’s love for nature makes him smile

Arjun Bijlani recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos of himself that showcased his snazzy look while he was enjoying on the sets of his upcoming reality show, KKK 11. In the first one, the actor can be seen standing on the bark of a tree wearing a cool black and yellow coloured hoodie with a pair of track pants and black shoes. Arjun Bijlani also sported a cool pair of round sunglasses. In the next one, he shared a photo with his back facing the camera and showcased how his hoodie consisted of a classy yellow coloured print of arrows and stripes. In the next one, he added a cute candid photo of himself in which he can be seen blushing with his hands in his pocket while in the next few ones, he added similar photos with various facial expressions. In the end, he added yet another photo in which he was about to jump from the bark of the tree.

In the caption, he added that he was in the middle of nowhere far away but he still managed to smile. He then mentioned that he was on the sets of KKK 11 in Cape Town and added that he was a nature lover through his hashtags. As the actor wore a cool pair of sunglasses in his photos, he even referred to himself as ‘chasmish’.

Many of the fans took to Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram and dropped in cute compliments for the actor. Many of them added that he looked handsome while others praised his cuteness. Some of the fans also stated that he was killing it with his looks while many others exclaimed ‘Mashallah’ in the comment section. Rest all others poured in heart and fire symbols to depict how lovely he looked in his latest photos. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram photos.

