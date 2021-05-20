Arjun Bijlani-Nia Sharma’s ‘Tum Bewafa Ho’ Poster, Release Date Revealed; Fans Are Excited

Arjun Bijlani, who’s shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, took to Instagram on Monday morning and shared a new poster of his upcoming music album, Tum Bewafa Ho, alongside his Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Nia Sharma. Arjun also revealed the release date of the same. In the first look poster, Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma looked poised in their ethnic attire. While the former sported a beige sherwani, the latter stunned in a heavily embroidered suit. As soon as the poster was up on the internet, the duo's fans rushed to drop comments. Arjun's wife Neha Swami Bijlani was one of the firsts to drop hearts. Surbhi Jyoti also wished them luck. A user wrote, "Wow, can't wait."

Tum Bewafa Ho release date revealed

Presented by Raj Jaiswal and composed by Payal Dev, the song is all set to release on May 20, 2021. While Payal and Stebin have voiced it, Kunaal Verma has penned its lyrics. Tum Bewafa Ho is directed by Navjit Buttar. Nia Sharma had hinted at a new project with Arjun Bijlani after she shared a few pictures from Himachal Pradesh in February. While she carried a pink dress, Arjun wore an ethnic kurta. In the comments section, Bijlani went on to call Sharma 'Aayat' which hinted at her character in their upcoming venture. In this new album, the duo will be seen playing the roles of Aayat and Riyaaz.

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, alongside co-contestants Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, among others. The shoot of the same has begun in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma had won the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India, alongside Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin in the finals, in 2020. This was a special extended edition of the show that featured different contestants from previous seasons. Meanwhile, Nia was a part of the web series, Jamai 2.0 Season 2, alongside Ravi Dubey, which garnered massive love from fans.

(IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM)

