Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma Starrer Shiv Shakti Promo Teases Love And Divinity | Watch

Popular actor Arjun Bijlani is back with a new TV show titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. Recently, the makers of the show dropped the first promo on social media. In this show, the Naagin actor will be portraying the character of Shiv, a devout follower of Lord Mahadev. He will be seen alongside Nikki Sharma, who will be playing the role of Shakti.

The promo introduced Shakti arriving at the banks of the holy river Ganga. She displayed her kind-hearted nature by mending a broken vessel. The scene set the tone for the show's underlying theme of finding beauty and strength in life's challenges. The promo further explored the connection between Shiv and Shakti.

The latter became fascinated by Shiv's presence after witnessing him emerge from Ganga after a dip in the holy water. Despite warnings from an old man, she continues to follow him.

The captivating visuals depict Shiv's powerful tandav dance, leaving viewers intrigued by the enigmatic chemistry between the two characters. With its unique blend of love and spirituality, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti promises to offer viewers a fresh and engaging narrative. The show aims to explore themes of devotion, self-discovery and divine connections.

Arjun took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Shiv ke toote hue tukdon ko sametkar, kya Shakti kar paayegi use poora? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye ek nayi kahaani #PyaarKaPehlaAdhyayaShivShakti, 3rd July se, raat 7:30 baje. sirf @zeetv par @nikkisharmaofficial." Take a look at the promo below.

A spinoff with familiar roots

(Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti posteer featuring Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma | Image: Twitter)

Reportedly, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is a spinoff of the popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which featured Shabbir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in pivotal roles. This connection adds a sense of familiarity and anticipation among the fans. The show will be aired on July 3.