Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma Visit Kashi Vishwanath Ahead Of Their New Show Shiv Shakti

Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma joined forces for their upcoming show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. The duo has been busy with the shooting of their show. Ahead of its premiere, they visited a temple in Varanasi.

3 things you need to know

Reportedly, Shiv Shakti is a spin-off of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

Arjun Bijlani was last seen in as a host in dating reality show.

Nikki Sharma was last seen in Janam Janam Ka Saath.

Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma visits Kashi Vishwanath temple

Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma, who are currently shooting in Varanasi, recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in order to seek blessings for their new show. Arjun sported a white kurta teamed with matching pyjamas. Nikki, on the other hand, wore a blue kurta paired with green floral dupatta.

(Arjun Bijlani at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi | Image: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram)

(Nikki Sharma at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi | Image: Nikki Sharma/Instagram)

Meanwhile, the show is set against the backdrop of spiritual city Varanasi. The storyline of Shiv Shakti is a modern-day take on love and divinity. However, the premiere date of the show hasn't been revealed yet.

Visiting Varanasi was my dream: Nikki Sharma

In an interview with ANI, Nikki Sharma shared her experience of visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple. She shared that visiting the temple has always been on her wish list as she is true devotee of Lord Shiva. The actress also revealed that both she and Arjun Bijlani took some time out from their packed schedules to visit the temple. "The fact that I got to take his blessings to commence the journey of Shakti makes me feel blessed, it's like God is fulfilling my dreams," she added.

Speaking about her experience in Varanasi, she said that she was very excited to shoot in the city as visiting Varanasi has always been her dream. The actress added that she was planning to visit the city when she bagged the show and believes that "it was meant to be" for her.