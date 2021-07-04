Arjun Bijlani On Transforming Fear Into Freedom: Shares A Slo-mo Video Clip

Arjun Bijlani, one of the well-known actors from the cast of the tv show, Naagin recently delighted his fans by posting a cool video clip of himself. The actor even added a piece of thoughtful note on fear and how it limits oneself and serves as blinders to something that might be just a few steps down the road. Many of his fans took to the comment section and applauded his meaningful note and others were left heart-eyed after watching his video.

Arjun Bjlani on believing in one’s talents, abilities and self-worth

Taking to Instagram, Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani dropped in a video clip of himself that began with a slow-motion depiction of the actor walking around green fields sporting a white tee with a camouflage jacket and sunglasses on. The video then showcased some of his other photos with the ‘Nuevos Bailes y Tendencias de’ song playing in the background.

In the caption, he stated how he learnt that fear would limit oneself and their vision and added how it served as blinders to what may be just a few steps down the road for them. Continuing ahead, he stated how the journey was valuable but believing in one’s talents, abilities, and self-worth could help empower them to walk down an even brighter path. He further stated how great was to transform fear into freedom. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant also added hashtags to his post such as ‘reel it feel it’, ‘khatron ke khiladi’, ‘kkk11’, ‘coming soon’, etc to remind his fans how his upcoming show was all set to hit the screens.

As Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post surfaced on the internet, it began receiving several compliments from the fans. Some of the fans dropped in heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express how amazed they were after watching his video while others praised him for how well he wrote the caption. One of the fans also stated how Arjun Bijlani ‘always make more energy’ for him while another one complimented him on how he was always on fire. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Arjun’s latest Instagram video.

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S FACEBOOK

