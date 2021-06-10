Arjun Bijlani Pens Endearing Message For Son; Shares Video On Social Media

Arjun Bijlani is currently busy on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. The actor has been away from family for a while and it seems to have caught up as he took to Instagram to share an endearing message for his son. The actor who is known to share a close bond with his son shared a minute-long video of his heartfelt moments with his son Ayaan.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “To my dearest son, never forget that I love you and that I will always have your back. Whatever will come your way, know that you will always have my guidance and support. I love you!” Arjun Bijlani's Instagram has been buzzing since the post, as his fans loved the endearing message he left for his son. While many expressed their emotions in emojis, a few called it a “cute” gesture from the actor in the comments.

Arjun Bijlani's son gives an online surprise

Last month, Arjun Bijlani had a light-hearted conversation with his fans just before he left home for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As Arjun was chatting with his fans in a live interactive session sitting on the balcony of his home, his son dropped in and made a guest appearance. Excited to see his son, Arjun asked him what he would do when he will be gone, to which his son quickly responded, "Be bored forever". Arjun then asked him, "Who is going to be the commando? Who is going to take care of the home when I am gone?". Ayaan adorably replied, "Me". After a moment of cheerful laughs, Ayaan left the live session after greeting goodbyes to Arjun's fans.

A bit about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Apart from Arjun Bijlani, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mahekk Chahal, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Rahul Vaidya, and Vishal Aditya Singh. The current season is being hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has also hosted some of the show's previous seasons. Previously, Khatron Ke Khiladi has featured celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Arjun Kapoor as hosts. The show will premiere on Colors TV.

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.