Arjun Bijlani Pens Heartfelt Note For 'KKK 11' Co-contestant Aastha Gill On Her Birthday

Aastha Gill celebrates her 30th birthday on June 24, 2021. On the occasion of her birthday, KKK 11 co-participant and friend, Arjun Bijlani recently took to Instagram and penned a short note for her, sharing some cool pictures of the duo. Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's photos below.

Arjun Bijlani drops a birthday wish for Aastha Gill

Arjun Bijlani shared a set of pictures, including a selfie in which he can be seen wearing a white outfit and sunglass whereas, Aastha can be seen wearing a black tee. She paired her look with a choker. Both posed towards the camera with an intense look. In the other two pictures, both can be seen dabbing and sharing a laugh while making some funny poses. In these, Arjun wore a sleeveless black hoodie and black pants along with white shoes and sunglasses. On the other hand, Aastha wore a colourful top, black pants and white shoes while her hair was left loose.

In the caption, Arjun wrote, “Happiest birthday rockstar .. a beautiful voice and a beautiful soul . This combination will take u to heights u can’t even imagine. I wish u the best of health and luck aasssssssthaaaaaaaaa …” along with a heart emoji. In response, Aastha commented on his post by writing, “Thank u so much my partner in crime!!!” along with a few emojis. Have a look at her reaction below.

Other KKK 11 contestants wish Aastha Gill on her birthday

Apart from him, Aastha’s other co-contestant from KKK 11, Varun Sood also took to Instagram and wished her by posting a sweet picture of himself carrying her on his back. He captioned his post by writing, “Happy birthday @aasthagill ! Keep shining! #AasthaMastLadki.” The birthday girl commented on his post by writing, “Thanks chhoteee” along with a set of emojis.

Another contestant, Abhinav Shukla shared a selfie of the two and wrote, “If you are available at MACC D , you would be : Mac Amazing Grill ! Aastha Gill! Happy Birthday my friend !” to which Aastha replied, “Thank hou so mjch SP Saheb.” Check out his post below.

(IMAGE: AASTHA GILL, ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.