Arjun Bijlani Pens Heartfelt Note, Says 'wives Should Be Appreciated Without Any Reason'

Arjun Bijlani is currently enjoying the good response that his ongoing show Shiv Shakti is recieving. Days after his show's release, the actor penned a sweet note for his wife Neha Swami Bijlani. He credited his wife for his success.

3 things you need to know

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani have been married for 19 years.

The actor's show Shiv Shakti premiered on July 3.

He will be seen alongside Nikki Sharma.

Neha has been an unwavering pillar of strength: Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani took to social media and expressed his his deep gratitude to his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani for the profound impact she had on his life. While there may not be a specific occasion like their anniversary or birthday, the actor feels it is important to acknowledge and appreciate his wife's "unwavering support, simplicity, honesty, and unconditional love". "I think wives should be appreciated without any reason also," he told Republic Digital Network.

(Arjun Bijlani thanked her wife Neha Swami for her unconditional support | Image: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram)

The actor said that he not only recognises Neha as a loving wife but also as an exceptional mother to their son, Ayaan. He mentioned how they have completed 19 years of togetherness with a foundation of love and mutual understanding. He further stated that Neha has been a constant source of strength throughout their journey. He also shared how her support and sacrifices paved a way for his dreams and ambitions.

Arjun Bijlani thanks wife Neha for being his partner and best friend

Arjun Bijlani continued that his wife Neha Swami Bijlani's genuine nature and down-to-earth demeanor remind him of the importance of staying true to oneself and appreciating the simpler joys in life. He expressed his eternal gratitude to her for the love and affection she showers upon him. Concluding his long note, the actor hoped that his lady love knows that she is cherished and loved beyond measure. He said that her presence in his life is a precious gift that he will forever cherish. "To my beloved wife Neha, thank you for being my partner, confidante, and best friend. Your presence in my life is a precious gift that I will forever cherish," he penned.