Arjun Bijlani Poses With Neha Bijlani At Rahul And Disha's Wedding Reception; See Pictures

Singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar tied the knot on Friday, July 16, in the presence of their close family and friends. Their intimate wedding was followed by a reception, which Vaidya and Parmar's several friends attended, including Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Shweta Tiwari. Actor Arjun Bijlani attended the reception with his wife Neha Bijlani. He also shared some glimpses from the night and the dance party via his Instagram account.

Arjun Bijlani shares a photo from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's reception

Arjun Bijlani attended Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding reception with his wife, Neha. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with the newly married couple. The photo had Disha and Neha were seen glammed up in sarees while Rahul Vaidya and Arjun Bijlani stunned in tuxedos. Bijlani congratulated the couple for their wedding and wrote, "Congratulations @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar . May God bless you with all the love and happiness in this wonderful journey of togetherness. Shaadi Mubarak!! #dishulkishaadi #love life #happiness". Rahul Vaidya reacted to the photo and wrote, "Thank you bro so good to see Neha & you".

Arjun Bijlani relives his wedding day with his wife at Rahul and Disha's reception

Arjun Bijlani shared a series of loved up photos with his wife Neha from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding. Neha wore a sheer pink coloured saree with a stone-studded cream coloured blouse, while Bijlani donned a black shimmery tuxedo with a bowtie. In the caption, the Naagin actor wrote, "Relived our marriage at #dishulkishaadi .. love u baby … @nehaswamibijlani ..".

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor shared another post flaunting his look from the wedding reception. He also shared a solo picture of his wife. The caption of the post read, "Main aur meri Mrs gorgeous!!! @nehaswamibijlani ..".

On Arjun Bijlani's work front

Arjun Bijlani has appeared in several TV shows, including Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Left Right Left, and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The actor recently participated in the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show premiered on ColoursTV on July 17, 2021. He flew to Cape Town to shoot for the show in April.

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM

