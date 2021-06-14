Arjun Bijlani Recalls Last Chat With Sushant Singh, Remembers Him As A 'determined Guy'

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, popular television actor Arjun Bijlani remembered the late actor fondly, recalling him as a 'very emotional and determined guy.' Praying for Sushant's happiness, Bijlani said that everyone 'missed him a lot.'

"I can’t recall when I met him last, but I do remember thinking of him on May 29 last year and messaging him, because I felt that he had disappeared and wanted to know about him. I sent him a text to connect, but never received any reply... I remember him as a very emotional and determined guy. A happy and talented guy like Sushant just disappeared from our lives. I pray that wherever he is, he is happy. We miss him a lot," Arjun Bijlani told a leading daily.

Arjun Bijlani shares his last chat with Sushant

Last year when the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death broke out, Arjun Bijlani revealed that days before Sushant's death, he had felt that something was wrong with the actor. Bijlani revealed that he had checked on the late actor on WhatsApp even though he did not receive a reply back. The actor also shared a screenshot of their last chat and his last message to Sushant which read- 'Hope all is well with you.'

In his caption, the Naagin actor wrote, 'My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai ... there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u.'

Notably, the two television actors had stepped into the industry around the same time and had once also lived in the same building before Sushant moved to Bandra.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. The late actor had risen to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor-produced cult show Pavitra Rishta. He had made his Bollywood debut shortly after with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che and had received critical acclaim for his portrayal of MS Dhoni in his biopic- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor was last seen in Netflix film Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Dil Bechara which released after his death.

