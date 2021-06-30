Arjun Bijlani Says 'you Must Try This Madness Exercise At Home'; Shares BTS 'KKK 11' Pics

The Cape Town, South Africa schedule of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 wrapped up recently and all the contestants of the show are back home now. Ever since their return from the KKK 11 shoot, the participants have been dropping BTS pictures and videos from their time on sets hinting at what one can expect from the upcoming reality show. Television actor and host Arjun Bijlani recently took to his social media space to share a series of BTS KKK 11 pictures featuring co-contestant Mahekk Chahal.

Arjun Bijlani says "you must try this madness exercise at home"

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Bijlani shared a series of pictures of himself posing with Mahekk Chahal during their time off from the shoot with the caption, "this madness exercise is a lot of fun .. U must try this at home." In the pictures shared, both Arjun and Mahekk can be seen doing goofy poses for the camera. In one picture, we can see Arjun flashing a smile while holding up Mahekk's hair, in another picture Mahekk can be seen posing cheekily with her tongue out while Arjun pouts.

Arjun is seen wearing a matching olive green jacket and trousers with a black t-shirt underneath paired with matching green sunglasses. Mahekk is also dressed in a similar fashion in a grey co-ord jacket and pant set with her hair set in a bun. Check it out.

Netizens are all hearts for Arjun Bijlani's photos

The netizens found the pictures super adorable and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. The netizens also called them "cuties" in the comments. Television actor Shweta Tiwari who is also a contestant on KKK 11 commented on the pictures with teary-eyed laughing emojis. Take a look.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episodes and release date

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promos have recently started rolling out on social media with the show's participants dropping short clips from the show on the Internet. On June 29, Arjun shared a short snippet from the show in which he can be seen performing a task that includes electric shocks.

While the promos of the show have been creating quite a hype on social media, the makers of the show have not yet announced the KKK 11 release date and all the teasers shared only say the audience should expect the episodes to come out very soon.

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM

