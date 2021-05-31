Arjun Bijlani Shares A Picture With 'Khiladis' As They Are 'all Set To Pose'; Take A Look

Television actor Arjun Bijlani is often seen sharing pictures from his work as well as his personal life. The actor is now one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. He is in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the upcoming show and recently shared a picture with fellow contestants. Here's a picture of Arjun Bijlani on the sets of KKK 11.

Arjun Bijlani shared a picture with other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with KKK 11 co-contestants Shweta Tiwari and singer Rahul Vaidya. They were all seen wearing hoodies in the picture which was captured in between their shots. He wrote that the "Khiladis" are all set to pose for the camera. The picture was black and white and all three of them were seen flaunting their sunglasses.

Reactions to Arjun Bijlani's picture with other contestants

As soon as Arjun shared the photo, his fans flooded his comment section with all things nice. Shweta Tiwari wrote "Dude" in the comment section. Fans mentioned that the three contestants looked cool in the photo. Rahul Vaidya's fans seemed extremely excited to see him on Arjun's page. They couldn't stop talking about him and also flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

Image source: Arjun Bijlani's Instagram

A peek into Arjun Bijlani's Instagram

Earlier, Arjun shared a few pictures of himself dressed in a casual outfit. He wore a royal blue t-shirt and paired it with ripped denim pants. He wore white crocs with the outfit and wrote that the caption was on his t-shirt. The t-shirt read, "Be a little more you and a lot less them."

He also shared a few pictures of himself fishing with his fellow contestants Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood. In the pictures, Arjun wore a blue t-shirt with green shorts while Varun wore a white hoodie with blue shorts. Rahul on the other hand wore a yellow hoodie with black jeans. Arjun asked his fans to guess what they were fishing for. He also shared a selfie with the singer and actor.

Image: Arjun Bijlani/ Shweta Tiwari/ Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

