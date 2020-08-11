Arjun Bijlani Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput With An Ever-smiling Picture Of Late Actor

Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently shared a throwback picture, which also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Arjun Bijlani and Sushant Singh Rajput are seen posing for the picture with all-smiling faces. Without adding any caption for the throwback post for Sushant, Arjun added only two hashtags, which read, "#warriorsforssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput (sic)". Scroll down to take a look.

Arjun Bijlani's throwback picture with Sushant Singh Rajput

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput "felt Like Family" To His 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Saswata Chatterjee

The throwback post of Arjun Bijlani managed to garner more than 219k likes (and is still counting). Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. On the other side, a few followers of Arjun Bijlani praised the duo. A fan wrote, "you look alike twin" while a couple of fans asserted "Sushant will get justice".

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police Team Hold Meeting With DCP Of Crime Branch, CID

READ | 'Dil Bechara' Director Shares Sushant Singh Rajput's BTS Video, Titles It "The Fanboy"

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Mumbai Police confirmed to Republic TV that the 34-year-old actor was found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. No suicide note has been found until now as per sources. Sources added that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered. The Police are likely to contact the actor’s doctor and record his statement to know what type of medicines Rajput was taking and what problem he was facing. Meanwhile, Rajput's PR team issued a statement requesting the media to help maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Here is Team SSR's statement:

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

READ | Sanjana Sanghi Feels Like She Knows SSR' Sisters, Says 'he Talked About Them All The Time'

The Justice For Sushant campaign has become a wide movement after the late actor's father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and named five others for abetment. The case has since then been transferred to the CBI. Chakraborty, who is to be investigated by CBI on charges of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, made an appearance before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday. The actor arrived for the interrogation along with her brother Showik Chakraborty and the actor's business manager Shruti Modi; officials revealed that the statements of all three of them were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.