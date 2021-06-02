Arjun Bijlani Shares BTS Pics From 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', Poses With Other Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have been sharing glimpses from the set of the reality show. They are often seen sharing photos and videos while they are on a break from the shoot. Recently, actor Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram account to share pictures from the set of KKK 11. The actor who is in Cape Town, South Africa currently shared a group picture where everyone can be seen posing while standing on the field. He posted two pictures, out of which one was a group selfie. Have a look at it.

Arjun Bijlani shares BTS group picture from Cape Town

In the picture, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants including Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, and Sana Makbul are posing for the camera. In the caption, Arjun wrote, "One crazy lot !!! Ek se badhkar ek !!". Take a look at the picture.

Reactions to Arjun Bijlani's picture with other contestants

As soon as Arjun Bijlani shared the picture on his Instagram, the fans flooded the comment section. Some of Rahul Vaidya's fans wrote his name while others left the heart and fire emoticons under the post. Other users wrote the name of Abhinav Shukla and also wished luck to the other contestants. Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: Arjun Bijlani's Instagram)

Earlier, the actor shared a picture of himself with Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and Vishal Aditya Singh. In the first two pictures, Arjun, Shweta and Rahul can be spotted wearing hoodies and posing for the camera. In other pictures, Vishal joins the group instead of Rahul. The trio can be seen posing for the camera with an intense expression. Along with this, they were seen flaunting their sunglasses. In the caption, Arjun wrote, "The khiladis are all set to pose [wink emoticon]". Check it out.

On June 1, Arjun shared a series of pictures where he is posing in the "middle of nowhere". In the first picture, he can be seen posing in front of a tree's bark while wearing a black hoodie along with black jeans. He is also sporting round glasses. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Middle of no where , far away I still manage to smile !!!". Have a look.

IMAGE: Arjun Bijlani's Instagram

